Pak envoy reassures timely completion of CPEC projects

BEIJING: Ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forthcoming visit to China, Pakistan Ambassador Ms. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi reassured that there will be no delay in the implementation of CPEC’s projects.

She said, there is absolutely no deliberate delay in completing any of the CPEC’s projects This is totally wrong impression that the implementation process of CPEC is being slow-downed. All CPEC’s projects have the full support and backing of the government and the people of Pakistan, besides all the political parties across the political divide, she said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

So there should be no confusion or controversy, either about the importance of CPEC or their timely implementation. In fact, some of the projects have been completed even well before time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan twice met President Xi Jinping and conveyed him very clear and categorically that his government’s importance to CPEC and to BRI is absolute and unshakable.

During the interview, the ambassador deliberated upon some hot economic topics including Free Trade Agreement;s ratification, Sukkur-Multan motorway’s operation and export of Pakistani products to China.

About the reported delay in the operation of Sukkur-Multan motorway, Naghmana Hashmi said it is a huge one which has already been completed. The delay in its operation is not alarming, as along with this highway, there are certain other things that need to be established. For example, the barriers along the road have to be put in place. That work is ongoing. The lights have to be put. The police force for that particular highway is being raised. She reiterated that by no way the operation of project is being delayed. In fact, work and the commitment to have this operational as soon as possible are going on full steam.