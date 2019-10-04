close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

SALUTA announces boycott of academic activites

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

SUKKUR: The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) announced to boycott all academic activites for non payment of last month’s salaries and pensions.

President SALUTA, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, and General Secretary, Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, said payment of salary at the due time is the basic right of employees but the university administration is not concerned about it. Even the retired employees have been denied their pensions, he added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of SALUTA passed resolutions condemning the non-serious attitude of the Shah Abdul Latif University administration for not disbursing September’s salary and pension. It also decided to boycott classes and exams.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan