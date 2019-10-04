SALUTA announces boycott of academic activites

SUKKUR: The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) announced to boycott all academic activites for non payment of last month’s salaries and pensions.

President SALUTA, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, and General Secretary, Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, said payment of salary at the due time is the basic right of employees but the university administration is not concerned about it. Even the retired employees have been denied their pensions, he added.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of SALUTA passed resolutions condemning the non-serious attitude of the Shah Abdul Latif University administration for not disbursing September’s salary and pension. It also decided to boycott classes and exams.