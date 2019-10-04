Need to revisit cybersecurity strategies: moot

DI KHAN: Speakers at two separate conferences on cybersecurity have stressed the need to revisit the security strategies in order to ensure that people, especially the youth, do not fall prey to the agenda of the enemy.

The conference titled Peace Building and Cybersecurity was held at Gomal University, Tank Campus, on Wednesday, while at Qurtaba University of Science and Information Technology, DI Khan, on Thursday. A large number of faculty members, academicians, intellectuals, cybersecurity experts and students participated in the sessions.

Addressing the conference, the speakers said cybersecurity is a complex issue, which requires in-depth analysis from various perspectives to formulate the counter strategies. They said subversion on religious, sectarian, ethnic and social issues through a soft offensive by using internet and the cyberspace needs a comprehensive counter strategy to ensure that people do not fall prey to the agenda of the adversaries.