PM Imran vows timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday his upcoming visit to China and the talks with its leadership would prove to be a milestone in further promoting and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), at the PM Office. Expressing firm commitment to ensure timely completion of CPEC-related projects, he said removing impediments in this regard was the priority of his government. Khan termed the CPEC a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and added the mega project would usher in a new chapter of development in Pakistan.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said there existed an immense potential in cooperation with China in various fields — including digital payment, battery storage research, manufacturing of agricultural tools, drone technology, solar cell manufacturing and research on flora and fauna.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting participants on the ongoing CPEC projects and the measures to fast-track their implementation.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad apprised the meeting of the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani, besides senior officials.