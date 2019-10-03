close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
AFP
October 3, 2019

Tough lessons for Indian-origin SA debutant

Sports

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: South Africa’s Indian-origin all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy said Wednesday that making his debut in the first India Test was special despite tough lessons learnt on the opening day.

Muthusamy, a left-handed batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox, sent down five overs as India posted 202 without loss in Visakhapatnam. Durban-born Muthusamy, 25, is part of South Africa’s new generation of cricketers eyeing a permanent spot after the retirements of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

“It is really special. My forefathers are from south of India in Tamil Nadu,” said Muthusamy. “But I am firmly South African. I am quite a few generations down the line.” South Africa, led by Faf du Plessis, is in a rebuilding phase after what Muthusamy likened to a “change of guard”. But he said: “There is fresh energy in the room. And it is in our DNA, the South African fight that we are well known for and that’s what we will keep doing.”

