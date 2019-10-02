CropLife Pakistan concerned over crop losses across Punjab

Islamabad :CropLife Pakistan Association said that they are deeply concerned about the cotton, maize and rice crop losses in certain parts of Punjab. Initial assessments suggest that the phenomenon is indiscriminate, irrespective of seed varieties used by farmer.

According to statement issued to media, CropLife said that they fully understand the challenge faced by hardworking farmers and remain committed to serve them. Based on field visits and the study of weather data, it is now evident that an exceptional shift in climatic conditions at a critical phase (pollination) of the crop has impacted the yields across the province. This assessment is consistent with the consensus amongst experts across the country.

CropLife told that the member companies have very stringent quality control regime in place that ensures the highest levels of seed germination and genetic purity. Each hybrid introduced to Pakistani farmers goes through rigorous in-house adaptability trials and Government of Pakistan’s National Uniform Yield Trials (NUYT) before they are approved for commercial cultivation.

The impact of climate change is a stark realty in present times and requires due attention of all stakeholders. “At CropLife we take this challenge very seriously and our members are dedicating their research efforts to bringing about innovations to secure food supplies and sustainable agriculture in the country. Going forward we will look to work closely with the relevant government departments and research institutes to better understand some of these emerging challenges”, cropLife stated.

In the meantime, our member companies are reaching out to farmers to provide guidance. We assure the farming community that we will uphold our business values and continue provide quality products and services to increase their overall productivity and also meet the future food and feed demands of our country.

CropLife Pakistan Association represents the plant science industry; and promotes international developments in crop protection, seed and agricultural biotechnology, with the aim to provide transparent information to its stakeholders and welcomes open dialogue with parties interested in the future of food and farming. In Pakistan, we represent leading local and multinational companies.