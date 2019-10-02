‘Peace, development require collective efforts’

Islamabad : Afghan scholar and author Intizar Khadim has said that United States came to Afghanistan for upholding human rights, crippling Taliban and Al-Qaeda, installing democratic institutions, and ensuring economic development.

Mr Khadim was speaking to the students of Quaid-i-Azam University on ‘Afghanistan, Regional Geo-Politics and Trade Connectivity’ here Tuesday.

Mr Khadim recommended the world community not to exclude any country including Pakistan, Iran, India or Qatar in incentivising them and utilising their role in the region. He further enunciated that Afghanistan has always been at the center of geo-politics as it lies at the crossroads of regional connectivity and imposing an alien approach to an indigenous problem would not solve issues. It has not worked so far and it will not work in future. The problems of Kabul are not exclusive in nature, he said adding that all regional countries share the risk, and thus work for peace together.

Zhou Shuai, faculty member at Beijing International Studies University, China, observed that it would not be an exaggeration to say that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the global vision of multi-polarity and infrastructural connectivity, the most significant game-changing endeavour that works as an irresistible magnet and a stimulus for cross-border trade, whether it is furthering bilateral trade with China such as the European Union, Mideast, and African states may naturally be interested in procuring an expedient outlet to the Indian Ocean such as what Russia and the Central Asian republics desire.

Further, BRI/Maritime Silk Route initiative of China is worth more than $900 billion. Over 20 countries involved in this grandiose and striving project will provide access for China’s domestic overcapacity and capital for regional infrastructure development.

Zhou also shed some light on the misperceptions about Belt and Road Initiative. He said that in contrast to the common perception, China is not the center of BRI. It wishes to provide an economic network where every country is equal. It is open for everyone to join. Secondly, it is purely an economic venture, not one which is security driven, he elaborated.

Explaining the US stance on the regional dynamics and the Afghan war, former US diplomat James Schwemlein explained the many lessons that the US has learnt in Afghanistan, i.e, its leverage is now a deteriorating asset, it could have made better deals with the Taliban in the past. Further, the US suffered from unclear objectives, which were failed to be articulated as well as resourced.

I hope that we can form a positive relationship which is favourable to Pakistan, Afghanistan and US interests he said hoping that we talk about market economy, climate change, and education and find more ways to work together, he concluded.

The seminar provided good insights on the divergent views that both the US and China have on the global politics and commerce. Most students were intrigued about whether the US-Taliban deal had any chance of revival. In response to a question Prof Zhou said that China was not interested in any military objectives. Students also raised questions about the double-standards of western countries vis a vis nations like Iran and Pakistan.