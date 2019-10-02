Six new operation theatres in PKLI ordered

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the new indoor block of 25 rooms on the sixth floor of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

PKLI Dean Dr Hafiz Zia, Director Dr Tazheen Zia, Tazeem Qureshi and other officers were also present. Earlier, Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of PKLI administration.

The minister said that six new operation theatres should be immediately established in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. She expressed displeasure on delay in functioning of machines in PKLI.

Meanwhile, she also denied a news item of shutting down of PKLI and said that all medical facilities would be made functional in the institute. The minister gave deadline of two weeks to Health Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo to solve the issues of the hospitals.

She said the former corrupt government left the PKLI after making it a white elephant. Everything required in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute would be provided on a priority basis. She also went to the different wards and inquired after the patients.

The Punjab government is fully capable of running the affairs of PKLI in an effective manner, she concluded. Referral system: Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rasheed chaired a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday.

She said the basic purpose to introduce the referral system was to provide relief to patients in public sector hospitals.

She said that referral clinics would be established under the referral system as a result of which best treatment facilities would be available to the patients on their doorsteps. Special referral counters will be set up in Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

The system will be extended to all government hospitals of the province after the pilot project. She said that no patients would be referred to any hospital without a checkup by a specialist.