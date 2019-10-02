SHC tells chief drug inspector to submit policy for issuing licences to medical stores

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the chief drug inspector of the province to submit a district-wise report with regard to the registration of medical stores and place on record the policy for issuing medical store/pharmacy licences as well as the record of sales on prescriptions.

The direction came during a hearing of state applications against the handing down of light sentences and meager fines by trial courts to medical stores which were found selling substandard and expired medicines.

The court at a previous hearing had directed the district health offices and drug inspectors to conduct a crackdown on medical stores involved in sale of substandard medicines, register cases against them and submit details of the last two years’ action.

Drug authorities filed a report of two years with regard to surprise visits and action taken against medical stores involved in selling substandard medicines. According to the report, drug inspectors conducted as many as 8,000 inspections and obtained 4,264 samples of medicines for test and analysis purposes.

It further said that 38 test reports declared to be substandard and 58 cases of seizure of drugs had been registered in the last two years. It was submitted that of 73 cases of violations of drug laws and rules, 15 cases were referred to the Pakistan Quality Control Board and 16 cases were prosecuted in the drug court.

A division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar observed that the compliance report of the drug inspectors was not up to the mark. It said the report did not indicate the efforts to ensure compliance with its directives and preparation of a mechanism to overcome lacunas causing failure.

The court directed the chief drug inspector to submit a district-wise report with regard to the registration of medical stores and place on record the policy on issuing licences to medical stores/pharmacies by the district health officers. It also sought the record of sales of medicines thereof on prescriptions.

The court also took exception to the failure the director general health to appear and issue a show-cause notice to him to explain.

It was informed that the medicines purchased by the health department are not examined by the chief drug inspector though the use and purpose of medicines are the same even at such places which include the restriction of use of substandard and expired medicines.

The court observed that the chief drug inspector shall be a member of the central purchase committee. It directed the drug inspectors to make surprise visits to public health sector hospitals and seek help of law enforcement agencies, including the judicial magistrates, if so needed and submit a compliance report by October 8.

It directed the provincial police chief to ensure that drug inspectors were provided protection and help during their raids on the illegal business of the sale and purchase of substandard medicines.

The court directed the federal law officer to submit a report on action taken by the federal drug inspector and their attendance at the next date of hearing. It also issued a notice the Pakistan Medical Association to assist the court by suggesting a mechanism so as to stop supplies of illegal and substandard medicines.

It directed the chief secretary and the health department to ensure that all vacant posts of drug inspectors were filled and a committee was formed to study how many drug inspectors were needed to be appointed in Sindh.