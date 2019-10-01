‘PR to welcome Tevta trained workforce’

LAHORE: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique called on Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad and discussed the matters pertaining to training, skill development and job placements of its trainees with them.

During meeting with Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Tevta chairperson discussed the prospects of job placements of Tevta trained workforce in Pakistan Railways (PR) for its coming project of ML-1 and offered to start courses in accordance with Railways' requirements. Showing interest, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would be generating about 7,000 jobs for trained workforce related to the fields of welding, metallurgy etc and would welcome Tevta trained workforce. It was also decided to maintain a close coordination between the both entities for running demand-driven course for PR by the Tevta.

The Tevta chairperson also called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood. Chairman NAVTTC Javed Hassan accompanied him in the meeting.