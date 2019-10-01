Bilawal rules out any deal for Zardari

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday he “curses” the idea of any deal, reiterating that any concessional deal was out of question in relation to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s imprisonment at Adiala jail.

He was addressing the media after meeting PPP Co-chairman Zardari, who is facing imprisonment in fake bank accounts case. Bilawal reiterated his stance that the PPP knew how to fight back and will continue doing so.

On the matter of protest call given by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) central leadership, the PPP chairman said his party had a different stance related to the protest, adding they were willing to find a middle ground. “If any middle ground is found in the meeting with the JUI-F leadership, then the PPP will extend support more than mere cooperation.”

Referring to the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, the PPP chairman said if he (Shah) was arrested without proven allegations, then the party knew how to respond.It may be mentioned here that Zardari was arrested by the NAB in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case.