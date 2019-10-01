Chinese National Day celebrated at NUML

Islamabad: Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Zhang Heqing on Monday said Pakistan and China were both peace loving countries.

Both the countries shared ancient civilizations, and were a model of friendship and trust for the whole world, he said while speaking during his visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as guest of honour on the Chinese National Day’s celebration ceremony.

The function was jointly organised by the Chinese Department of NUML and Confucius Institute Islamabad. Zhang Heqing highlighted the sacrifices of workers who lost their lives to construct the Karakorum Highway linking Pakistan and China.

Later, in discussion with NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, the cultural counsellor said the NUML always took the lead to arrange such kind of activities to promote Chinese language and culture. NUML Director General Muhammad Ibrahim said the CPEC would be beneficial for both the countries.