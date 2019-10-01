Sale of prohibited plastic bags declared cognisable offence

The Sindh environment department has issued a notification to ban the use of non-degradable plastic bags in the province from today (Tuesday) onwards.

This was announced on Monday by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on environment, law and coastal development.

It has been notified that the sale and use of plastic bags in accordance with the environmental laws will be a punishable offence, Wahab said. He warned that legal action will be taken against the sellers and manufacturers of the prohibited plastic bags.

Wahab said the environment department teams will examine markets to ensure that the ban was strictly observed and punish any violators. The environment adviser said the association of plastic manufacturers in the province had already announced its support for the government’s decision and assured that they would not manufacture non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags.

He also appealed to the people of Sindh to stop using polythene bags because they are a major source of environmental pollution. He said plastic bags have also been a major cause of choked drainage lines in Karachi.

“Everyone has to play their role in improving the environment because the government can do nothing in this regard without the cooperation of the masses,” Wahab said. The notification issued by the environment department reads: “The Government of Sindh invoking Sindh Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products (Manufacturing, Sale, & Usage Rules 2014) and Section-14, sub-rule-3 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014, is pleased to impose complete ban on manufacturing, sales, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes w.e.f 1st October, 2019.”