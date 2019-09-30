Siraj asks armed forces to liberate Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Terming the foreign policy of the government as the worst one during the 72-year history of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday asked the armed forces to come into action and liberate the occupied Kashmir.

“Ours is the best army in the world. They should come forward without waiting for another Fall of Dhaka. The eight million people of Kashmir have been suffering the worst atrocities for the last 57 days,” he said while addressing a Youth Convention here. The convention was also addressed by central secretary-general of the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameerul Azeem, provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, general secretary Abdul Wasi, provincial president of JI Youth, Siddiqur Rahman Paracha and others.

Sirajul Haq criticised the government policy on Kashmir. He also came down hard on the Muslim world for not raising voice in favour of Kashmir. He said India was perpetrating brutalities against the people of Kashmir and the Muslim countries gave awards to Indian prime minister. The JI chief termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government the most corrupt and most incompetent government in the history of the country. He said that the country’s economy had never been as weak as it was under the present government.

Sirajul Haq said the government by hiking the prices of gas, electricity, petrol, medicines and daily commodities have made the life of the common people miserable. Everyone in the country, including doctors, teachers, farmers and labourers, were suffering while only ministers and advisors were satisfied with the policies of the government. He said that those who have voted and supported the current rulers have become disappointed. The most disappointment can be observed among the youth as those who had claimed to provide jobs to 10 million people have deprived one million of their jobs so far, he added. Those who were talking about constructing five million houses have so far demolished thousands of houses, he maintained. The JI chief said that the rulers have miserably failed to introduce any change. About Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that zero development could be made in the province. “The rulers through a failed project of Bus Rapid Transit have turned the city flowers into ruins,” he added.

He said that during the government of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal they had paid off the debt of the province. “And the current government has taken loans amounting to billions due to its flawed policies,” he added. The JI chief urged the youth to repose trust in the Jamaat-e-Islami, which would steer the country out of the prevailing crises and put it on the track to development.