Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

3 suspects held

National

MULTAN: Police arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation here. The police teams blocked traffic on roads passing through the areas of Wai Bakhar, Basti Chadhar and Qasimpur in Basti Malook and Raja Raam police precincts. The teams arrested three suspects and recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation.

