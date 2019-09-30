3 suspects held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Police arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation here. The police teams blocked traffic on roads passing through the areas of Wai Bakhar, Basti Chadhar and Qasimpur in Basti Malook and Raja Raam police precincts. The teams arrested three suspects and recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation.
