Teaching course on cancer concludes at Civil Hospital

A two-day teaching course on cancer treatment concluded on Sunday at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) where doctors shared their clinical experiences and case studies to highlight innovate ways for the treatment of cancer.

The event was organised by the CHK Cancer Unit in collaboration with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. The keynote speakers included Clinical oncologist and CHK Cancer Unit Incharge Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro, Oncologist Dr Arif Jamshed, Aga Khan University Hospital Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Ehsan Bari and others.

The speakers discussed treatment options for various types of cancer, their diagnoses and advanced medical technologies for their treatment available in Pakistan and in the rest of the world.

Talking about the event, Dr Soomro told The News that the session was basically a teaching programme for the young doctors. This was the first-ever teaching and training session on cancer hosted by the CHK, he said.

“We are planning to organise more teaching sessions for doctors in the future. In this way, the young doctors would be able to know about new approaches in the treatment of cancer,” he said.

Dr Bari said that all types of cancers were brought under the discussion at the event. In each coming day, new technologies are bringing revolution in the cure of various diseases but the question is how the doctors in Pakistan know about these changes, he remarked. He also called on the government and the private sector to play their due role in advancing the treatment of cancer in the country.