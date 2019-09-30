Second TEDx Habib University highlights social issues in South Asia

Bringing together diverse communities, Habib University on Saturday held its second TEDx Habib University event where speakers shed light on social issues that were being faced by people in South Asia.

The daylong gathering at the HU campus served as a platform where academics, industry experts, innovators, artists, and inspired thinkers from diverse backgrounds shared their work experiences in order to cultivate and engage a community of curious minds with innovative ideas.

This was Habib University’s second TEDx event – with the fi­rst event being held in 2017. The theme of the conference ‘What If?’ delved into the discourse that follows South Asia in media, arts, culture, and science. It revolved around the idea of reimagining the world and exploring some of the possibilities that lay beyond ordinary human experiences and limitations.

According to a varsity press statement, the purpose of this theme was to instill a sense of wonder among people from different communities, which could in turn act as a driving force that would help inspire them towards their overall development.

Among the speakers were Mushtaq Chhapra, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has played a prominent role in co-founding three of Pakistan’s most successful welfare initiatives: The Kidney Center, Patients' Aid Foundation, and The Citizen's Foundation.

Addressing the audience on the topic of ‘What if health and education could be accessible to all?’, he drew upon his more than three decades of experience in tackling problems related to the massive underfunding of the healthcare and education sectors in Pakistan, which has had a diminishing impact on the quality of life for a majority of the country’s population.

Another speaker at the event was Dr. Muhammad Moiz, a women’s rights activist. He spoke on the topic of patriarchy in society and how to confront social issues through the prism of progress and change.

Usman Riaz, a TEDxSenior Fellow, also shared his experiences as the founder of ‘Mano’ - Pakistan's fi­rst ever hand-drawn animation studio. Usman spoke on the question of ‘What If Mano never existed’ and how different would things have been if he had not helped find an animation studio that provides local artists with a platform to excel in.

He encouraged aspiring artists to be focused and understand that they have a place in Pakistan where they can follow their dreams. The openness of a theme like What If? helped Habib University provides a platform for an event that incorporated worthwhile ideas from all spheres of life. By bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, TEDx Habib University was a dynamic stage for the exchange of ideas and offered examples of overcoming personal struggles that will inspire others to emulate.