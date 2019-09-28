Heavy rain exposes poor drainage system at NSK: First Pak-Sri Lanka ODI washed out

KARACHI: Heavy rain on Friday washed out the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka but at the same time it exposed poor drainage system and structure of the newly-renovated National Stadium Karachi (NSK) the three-match ODI series.

The match-awaited encounter was abandoned without a ball being bowled. After the game was abandoned the PCB announced that the next game which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (tomorrow) was rescheduled and it would now be held on Monday. The basic aim behind the decision was to give ground staff enough time to prepare the pitch which was left utterly impaired following the Friday’s showers.

On Sunday too showers are expected. Leakages were found in the roofs of some of the boxes which also include media boxes where water was seen trickling down even after the rain had stopped. A huge amount had been spent on the renovation and reconstruction of the venue which also hosted the final phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last spring. Because of poor drainage system the key routes at the stadium’s premises had turned into canals.

Those entering the venue on foot after rainfall before the scheduled starting time of the outing found it extremely difficult to manage entry. They managed entry either by wading through deep waters through the main gate or opting to pass across the pitch of the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre located on the premises of the venue. And that, too, after jumping over deep waters on several spots. When game was called-off water on the main gate had almost been dried-up while there was still deep water on some of the other gates.

Some areas of the outfield of the pitch were also seen completely submerged with water. The groundsmen were seen sweeping water off the outfield and covers. Because of softness of the pitch’s surface usage of super sopper, pitch drying machine, was also futile. During PSL in March this year rainfall had rung an alarm bell that the drainage system of the venue was extremely poor and it could create big issues during an international match in future. And that thing happened on Friday which was a sort of humiliation for those responsible.

A thin crowd was seen entering the venue after Jumma prayers. They came all the way after covering a few kilometres distance on foot due to thick security arrangements and blockades which had been placed on various entry points, much away of the NSK.

Besides deploying heavy contingent of police and Rangers inside and outside the venue the surrounding areas of the red-zone were also seen filled with security personnel in a bid to avert any untoward situation. Most of the local crowds entering the venue were waiting desperately for witnessing the country’s prolific batsman and vice-captain Babar Azam.