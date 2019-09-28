close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

‘Enforcement of RTI at any cost’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Lahore:There is no official secret after the Right to Information Act. Every government department is bound to provide information asked by the citizens.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah during a press conference held at Lahore Press Club on Friday. The Official Secret Act 1923 has ended after the promulgation of the Right to Information Act, he said. Under the Right to Information Act, access to public record is right of the citizens. “We are struggling to ensure provision of timely and accurate information to the people,” he said. Complete implementation of Right to Information Act will be ensured at any cost," he stated while presenting one year performance of PIC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore