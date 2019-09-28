‘Enforcement of RTI at any cost’

Lahore:There is no official secret after the Right to Information Act. Every government department is bound to provide information asked by the citizens.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah during a press conference held at Lahore Press Club on Friday. The Official Secret Act 1923 has ended after the promulgation of the Right to Information Act, he said. Under the Right to Information Act, access to public record is right of the citizens. “We are struggling to ensure provision of timely and accurate information to the people,” he said. Complete implementation of Right to Information Act will be ensured at any cost," he stated while presenting one year performance of PIC.