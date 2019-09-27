Girl shot dead for ‘honour’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A girl of Mansehra was shot dead and her paramour was injured for honour here. Reportedly, Amina Taj, was killed and her alleged paramour Muhammad Arshad sustained critical injuries when her cousin Sher Jang and his accomplices shot her dead at Chak 73/JB, Jhapal near Thikriwala.

Baby dies of snake bite: A seven-month-old baby died when a snake bit him in a swing at Chak 200/GB, Muridwala. The mother of Hamza Ahmad put him in a swing where a snake bit him. The baby died on the way to hospital.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Chak 162/GB on Thursday.

Ali Raza was jobless for a long time and on the day of incident he hanged himself from a rope.

Meanwhile, three more people attempted suicide in separate incidents. Fakhar Abbas of Noorpur, Iram Shehzadi of Chak 214/RB and Suleman Attique of General Bus-Stand attempted suicide.

WOMAN DIES ON ROAD: A woman died in a road accident on Thursday.

Maryam Bibi of Chak 616/GB and her young son Asim were traveling on a motorcycle when another motorcycle hit them, leaving her dead on the spot and Asim was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.