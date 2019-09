Noor off to winning start in Ladies Ranking Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Noor Malik (ZTBL) got off to winning start in the 18th National Ladies Ranking Tennis Championship at the PTF/Dilawar Abbas Complex.

In Thursday’s first round match, Noor defeated Mariam Mirza 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the second round. Noor played exciting tennis, defeating her opponent in every department of the game. Also moving into next round are Sara Mahboob, Sara Mansoor, Ushna Suhail, Esha Jawad, Mahvish Chishtie, Shimza Naz and Meheq Khokhar. In first round of Ladies Doubles, pairs of Sara Mahboob and Meheq Khokhar, Shimza Naz/Khunsha Babar, Esha Jawad/Noor Malik and Ushna Suahil/Sara Mansoor won their matches without any noted resistance from their opponents.

In girls-18 and under category quarterfinals round, Shiza Sajid fought well to down her opponent Sehar Aleem in second set which was decided in tie-break. Shimza Naz and Zahra Suleman registered easy victories to make it to semifinals.

Results: Ladies singles (second round): Esha Jawad (Wapda) bt Sehar Aleem 6-1, 6-2; Mahvish Chishtie bt Zahra Umar 6-1, 6-3; Noor Malik (ZTBL) bt Mariam Mirza 6-1, 6-0; Shimza Naz (ARMY) bt Azina Aleem 6-0, 6-2; Sara Mansoor (WAPDA) bt Zara Suleman 6-1, 6-2; Ushna Suhail (WAPDA) bt Khunsha Babar 6-0, 6-0; Meheq Khokhar (WAPDA) bt Nida Akram 6-0, 6-1; Sara Mahboob (WAPDA) bt Asifa Shahbaz 6-0, 6-0

Ladies doubles (first round): Sarah Mahboob/Meheq Khokhar bt Mariam Mirza/Mahnoor Suhail 6-0, 6-0; Shimza Naz/Khunsha Babar bt Nida Akram/Asifa Shahbaz 6-0, 6-1; Esha Jawad/Noor Malik bt Sehar Aleem/Azina Aleem 6-0, 6-2; Ushna Suhail/Sara Mansoor bt Faryal Asfar/Alia Khalid 6-0, 6-0

Girls -18 and under (quarter-finals): Shiza Sajid bt Sehar Aleem 6-2, 7-6(5); Zahra Suleman bt Mahrukh Farooqui 6-0, 6-0; Shimza Naz vs Sadia Qazi 6-1, 6-0

Girls 14 and under (quarter-final): Mahrukh Farooqui bt Aqsa Akram 4-2, 4-2

Girls- 12 and under (first round): Zainab Ali Raja bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0, 4-1; Mahrukh Sajid w/o Sophia Usman; Soha Ali bt Mahnoor Farooqui 5-3, 4-5(5), 5-3

Girls under 10 (quarter-finals): Mahnoor Farooqui bt Afaf Suleman 5-4(4) 4-2, Hania Minhas bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0.