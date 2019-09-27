Pakistani engineer wins award

LAHORE: PAKISTANI engineer Shahid Shoukat has won Energy Innovator of the Year Award for the Asia Subcontinent Region.

He received the award during the 42 Year World Energy Engineering Conference & Expo at the Washington Convention Centre in Washington DC on September 24.

He got this award for executing one of the distinct projects which crowned the Parliament House to be the world’s first largest green parliament based on renewable energy resource. This state-of-the-art, Solar Project of the Parliament House, is generating 1 MW power, which meets the substantial energy requirements of the Parliament House.

Pakistan’s Parliament is the first in the country to have been issued a ‘Net-Metering” license by Nepra. He has not only helped the DISCOs to finalise the strategy/procedure for bidirectional metering but also formulated an easy procedure to get the license from Nepra. Up till now, around 1000 net-metering licences have been issued by the Nepra.