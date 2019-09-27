close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Pakistani engineer wins award

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LAHORE: PAKISTANI engineer Shahid Shoukat has won Energy Innovator of the Year Award for the Asia Subcontinent Region.

He received the award during the 42 Year World Energy Engineering Conference & Expo at the Washington Convention Centre in Washington DC on September 24.

He got this award for executing one of the distinct projects which crowned the Parliament House to be the world’s first largest green parliament based on renewable energy resource. This state-of-the-art, Solar Project of the Parliament House, is generating 1 MW power, which meets the substantial energy requirements of the Parliament House.

Pakistan’s Parliament is the first in the country to have been issued a ‘Net-Metering” license by Nepra. He has not only helped the DISCOs to finalise the strategy/procedure for bidirectional metering but also formulated an easy procedure to get the license from Nepra. Up till now, around 1000 net-metering licences have been issued by the Nepra.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore