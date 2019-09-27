close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Khairpur Police claim arresting ‘most wanted’ criminal

National

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have claimed arresting a criminal with Rs one million head money and who was wanted in over 40 cases.

SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan and ASP City Dr. Muhammed Imran, while addressing a press conference, said the police after hectic efforts arrested the most wanted criminal Ahadi Gopang, who carried a head money of Rs one million. They said Gopang was wanted in around 40 different criminal cases. He is also accused of killing Head constable Mushtaq Ali Gopang in 2012 and Faiz Muhammed Shahani.

