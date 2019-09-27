UGDC, Trafigura sign deal

KARACHI: Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC) and a leading Singapore-based commodity multinational Trafigura have reconfirmed their cooperation agreement for the terminal capacity and supply of LNG to UGDC, a statement said on Thursday.

Trafigura has a longstanding presence in Pakistan and it owns the excess capacity, which is the capacity not contracted by PLTL, in the terminal of Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited (PGPC). Trafigura will use some of the capacity to import LNG and sell gas to UGDC, it added.

UGDC CEO Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha and Fadi Mitri, Business Development and Origination, LNG and Gas, Trafigura, signed the agreement. Officials of the two companies and managing director of BW LNG Yngvil Eriksson Asheim were also present on the occasion. Her company has provided FSRU for the second LNG terminal.