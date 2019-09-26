Man found dead in Qila Gujjar Singh

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was found dead in Qila Gujjar Singh police limits on Wednesday. The police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was spotted dead by passersby. The police reached the scene and rushed the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police said the victim was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.