Woman held for killing niece

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested a woman for allegedly strangulating her minor niece over a trivial issue in Lalma village on Wednesday, official sources said.
They said a four-year-old Habiba went missing on September 17 in Lalma village and her body was found floating in a stream after three days of her missing. The police launched investigation and arrested Baleeqa, wife of Muhammad Gul, who confessed to killing the minor niece.
TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested a woman for allegedly strangulating her minor niece over a trivial issue in Lalma village on Wednesday, official sources said.
They said a four-year-old Habiba went missing on September 17 in Lalma village and her body was found floating in a stream after three days of her missing. The police launched investigation and arrested Baleeqa, wife of Muhammad Gul, who confessed to killing the minor niece.