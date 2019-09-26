close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Woman held for killing niece

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested a woman for allegedly strangulating her minor niece over a trivial issue in Lalma village on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said a four-year-old Habiba went missing on September 17 in Lalma village and her body was found floating in a stream after three days of her missing. The police launched investigation and arrested Baleeqa, wife of Muhammad Gul, who confessed to killing the minor niece.

