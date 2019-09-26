Policy on Kashmir termed complete failure

PESHAWAR: The Milli Yakjehti Council has termed the government policy on Kashmir as a total failure and stressed the need for a united and bold stand on Kashmir and against the Indian designs.

Addressing a news conference after the provincial executive council of the body, central vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch said the government has failed on Kashmir as well as the economic front.

What else would be the major failure of the government that a UN meeting was in progress in the US and the Kashmir issue, which is a matter of life and death for Pakistan, could not be taken up there, he argued.

Flanked by the provincial president of the council, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, general secretary Pir Syed Noorul Hasnain Gillani, provincial general secretary of Jamaat-I-Islami Abdul Wasi and others, the JI leader said the government was committing blunders after blunders.

The tilt towards the US once again would push the country to another quagmire as the US has a history of trapping Pakistan, he added. “It has never been sincere with us. It has always betrayed and used us for its interests,” Liaqat Baloch remarked. He said that India has fixed its eyes on Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.