23m e-challans issued inone year

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has completed one year of e-challaning through cameras in Lahore.

More than 23 million electronic challans were issued by the authority in the first year of e-challaning. According to the PSCA, Rs 200 million e-challan fine amount was deposited into the national exchequer. One million cars, 1.2 million motorbikes and more than a million commercial vehicles were issued e-challans.

On the successful completion of the project’s first year, a cake-cutting ceremony was held in PSCA headquarters where PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan expressed their views and congratulated the team.

Ali Amir Malik said that road accidents and causalities had considerably reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans during the one year. Canadian team: A delegation of Canadian police met with the inspector general of police, Punjab, at the Central Police Office here.

The delegation acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Police in controlling crimes and terrorism having despite limited resources. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Liaison Officer Micheal Cochran led the two-member delegation. The matters related to the capacity building of Punjab police along with matters of mutual interest were discussed.