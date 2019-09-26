Poultry sector uplift discussed

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Academia-Industry Research Drive for Poultry Sector” at City Campus here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the meeting and sought suggestions and technical input from stakeholders for development of poultry sector.Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the meeting was aimed to provide a platform to all the stakeholders to discuss important issues, major constraints and challenges facing poultry sector and to boost academia-industry partnership. He said that UVAS was focusing on problem-solving research, rural entrepreneurship and food safety.

Prof Pasha also gave a detailed presentation on the contribution of UVAS in poultry sector. . Pharmacist Day: The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore arranged walk, seminar, cake-cutting ceremony and skit performance featured to mark the World Pharmacist Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday in City Campus Lahore.

Seminar

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a seminar titled “Economic Progress: Pakistan and Women” in a hotel at 3pm on Friday (tomorrow).