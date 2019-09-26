close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

UCP admissions in ADP after NOC

Lahore

September 26, 2019

University of Central Punjab (UCP) Lahore has started Admissions in ADP programmes after No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Higher Education Commission, Islamabad vide Letter No 16-37/HEC/A & A/2016/3115 dated September 23, 2019. Associate Degree Programme is a complete semester system programme.

