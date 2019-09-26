Dengue inspection team attacked in Rawalpindi

Our crime By correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Two members of a surveillance team of Dengue including a woman were wounded in an attack by a group of four people when the team found larvae of Dengue in a water container in a house at Dhok Munshi on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Airport police have registered FIR against the assailants and arrested all the four people involved in the attack. Munawar Bibi and Awais, who were on duty to check Dengue larvae in Kachi Abadi, Dhoke Munshi area of police station airport, asked the residents of a house to throw away water in a drum in which Dengue larvae was found. The accused Yaroz Khan, Bakht Zada, Mustafa Khan and Noor Zafar started beating Awais and tattered his uniform.

When Munawwar Bibi tried to save Awais from the assailants, she was also beaten up badly and they wounded her too, said in the FIR.

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana said the government departments were working for the elimination of dengue in Rawalpindi and any kind of interference and resistance will not be tolerated at all.