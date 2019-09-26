Women’s tennis event begins

ISLAMABAD: Leading players made progress in the National Ladies Tennis Championship that kicked off here at the Syed Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

The five-day tournament is being organised by Subh-e-Nau. In the Under-14 category, Aqsa Khalid, Farah Shah Khan and Amna Ali won their respective round matches against their opponents. Mahrukh Farooqui and Aqsa Akram registered victories in the first round of the Under-18 contest.

Results: Girls’ singles first round: Sehar Aleem bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Zahra Umar Khan bt Shahida Farooq 6-0, 6-0; Azeena Aleem bt Alia Khalid 6-3, 7-6(6); Maryam Mirza bt Sara Rehman 6-1, 6-3.

Under-18 first round: Mahrukh Farooqui bt Momina Hafeez 6-1, 6-1; Second round: Shiza Sajid bt Sehar Aleem 6-2, 7-6(5); Azeena Aleem bt Shireen Warraich 6-2, 6-3.

Under-14 first round: Aqsa Akram bt Soha Ali 4-0, 4-2; Second round: Farah Shah Khan bt Zahra Khan 4-0, 5-3; Amna Ali Qayyum bt Alina Suleman 4-1, 4-0; Shiza Sajid bt Momina Hafeez 4-0, 4-0.

Under 10 first round: Afaf Suleman bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-2, 4-2; Second round: Zunaisha Noor bt Eesha Zia 4-1, 4-1; Fatima Zahra Gul bt Sofia Usman 4-0, 4-0.