ISLAMABAD: Allied Badminton Academy Islamabad will organise the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament and Special Persons Badminton event under the supervision of Pakistan Badminton Federation here at the Pakistan Sports Board from September 28 to October 4.

Players from all provinces under the banner of prominent institutes and reputed departments will participate in the contest. In the seven-day event, over 400 players will be seen in action in around 432 matches that promises an absolute treat for all game enthusiasts.