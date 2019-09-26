Officer manhandles Shahid Khaqan during NAB probe?

ISLAMABAD: In an awkward and embarrassing situation, an incident of manhandling has happened with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the physical remand of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) however premier anti-corruption agency strongly rejected the information.

NAB sources reveal that during the question hour session with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a member of the investigation team first shouted at former prime minister and later manhandled him reportedly, The News Investigation Cell learnt here. According to the sources, incident took place at NAB Rawalpindi office located at Melody, Islamabad.

The sources claim that NAB officer who has reportedly done this, is said to be hired as petroleum expert and is part of the investigation team trying to gather evidence against former prime minister in Liquefied Natural Gas scandal.

The sources reveal that at the time of the incident the said officer got furious on the answers of former prime minister and reportedly got physical with him besides throwing a glass at Shahid Khaqan.

The sources claim that the other officers including M Zubair, the investigation officer of the case controlled the situation. Another source when contacted by this correspondent shared that an occurrence report was also prepared by the officer and submitted before Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi.

The NAB official requesting anonymity claimed that in the said submitted report it is mentioned that instead of the officer it was former prime minister who “resisted”. If true , this is not the first time when a former prime minister of the country is manhandled. Previously former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Nawaz Sharif of PML-N were also reportedly manhandled during the dictatorial regimes of Gen Zia and Gen Musharraf.

When this correspondent approached NAB spokesman for his version, he vehemently denied the story and attacked Geo News. NAB spokesman declared the story as totally concocted, baseless and false which is in line with the malicious campaign of Geo TV to tarnish the image of NAB by airing absolutely wrong and fabricated news.

The spokesman further claimed that NAB is a professional organization, which conducts inquiries and investigations professionally ensuring self-respect of every accused. After expiry of each remand, we present the accused in the Accountability Court Islamabad where he has not raised any question of NAB inquiry. We request Geo TV to kindly avoid speculations in this regard.