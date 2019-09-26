Cricket’s back

This refers to the letter ‘Thank you, Sri Lanka’ (September 25) by Hammal Khan. I really appreciate the Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing cricket back to the country. Most importantly, for bringing the Sri Lanka team who were attacked before some years which was the reason of shutting down cricket in the country.

This year, for the PSL some matches were successfully played in Pakistan – and we hope to see a successful series with the Sri Lanka team and more matches of the PSL in Pakistan as well. The work of our security personnel is also appreciated because they have been successful in stopping attacks in the last few months. I hope, after this series, more teams will agree to come to Pakistan and play here.

Sana Samad

Turbat