Thu Sep 26, 2019
AFP
September 26, 2019

‘Shouting or suppressing’ won’t help Pant: Yuvraj

Sports

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant “must not be suppressed” and instead be understood as a person.

Pant’s place in the side has been a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket in recent times, with the wicketkeeper-batsman’s shot selection at times leaving pundits perplexed. “You have to understand his character, you have to understand his psychology. If you’re going to suppress him, you’re not going to get the best out of him,” Yuvraj told NDTV in an interview.

Yuvraj advocated more mentoring for Pant instead of “shouting and suppressing”. “Somebody really needs to talk to them and get the best out of them, rather than shouting or suppressing, things are not going to help. That guy has scored two Test away hundreds at a very young age, so the guy has a lot of potential.”

