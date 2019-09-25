close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

2 found dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, on information of passersby, the police recovered the body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang Road.

In another incident, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan Bridge in D-Type Colony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan