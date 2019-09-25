2 found dead

FAISALABAD: Two people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, on information of passersby, the police recovered the body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang Road.

In another incident, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan Bridge in D-Type Colony.