2 found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, on information of passersby, the police recovered the body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang Road.
In another incident, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan Bridge in D-Type Colony.
FAISALABAD: Two people, including a newborn, were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours. According to police spokesperson, on information of passersby, the police recovered the body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang Road.
In another incident, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan Bridge in D-Type Colony.