Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

3 killed in Haripur road accidents

Peshawar

HARIPUR: Three persons, including father and son, were killed and two others injured critically in two road accidents, police told here on Tuesday. The first road accident was reported from the limits of Hattar Police Station. Eyewitnesses said that Safdar Sultan was on the way to Haripur on his motorbike when a truck hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, Safdar and his 8-year-old son Azan Ali died on the spot while his daughter Fiza Bibi, 4, and friend Tariq were injured. In the second road accident, Rehan Khan, 15, son of Akhtar Zaman of Bagra No 2 Haripur was crossing the road near Gondan Stop when a speeding Toyota Hiace hit him, killing him on the spot.

