Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Railways tug-of-war title for Police

Sports

September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Railways Police won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Tug of War Championship held at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu, Lahore. Railways Police beat Workshops Division by 2-0 pull in the final. Lahore Division got third spot. Tariq Butt was chief referee. At the conclusion of the event chief guest DIG Pakistan Railways Police Azhar Rasheed Khan gave away the prizes.

