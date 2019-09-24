Railways tug-of-war title for Police

LAHORE: Railways Police won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Divisional Tug of War Championship held at Railway Stadium Garhi Shahu, Lahore. Railways Police beat Workshops Division by 2-0 pull in the final. Lahore Division got third spot. Tariq Butt was chief referee. At the conclusion of the event chief guest DIG Pakistan Railways Police Azhar Rasheed Khan gave away the prizes.