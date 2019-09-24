Ex-India Test cricketer Apte dies aged 86

MUMBAI: Former India Test opener Madhav Apte, aged 86, passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. Apte played seven Tests for India in the early 1950s, five of which came in and against West Indies. Among the 542 runs (at an average of 49.27) that he finished his Test career with, there were two fine centuries (a highest score of 163) in the two Port-of-Spain matches - against a bowling attack that had Frank King, Gerry Gomez, Frank Worrell, Alf Valentine and Sonny Ramadhin. Despite such a successful series in West Indies, Apte was never picked to play for India again. Hailing from Mumbai, Apte featured in 67 first class matches (three of them for Bengal) and was a product of the strong age-group system in the city - rising through notable performances in school tournaments like Giles Shield as well as University-level tournaments. Apte also served as the president of the famous Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.