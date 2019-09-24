Kohli receives demerit point

BANGALORE: Virat Kohli, the India skipper, has received an official warning while a demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record for “inappropriate physical contact” during the third T20I against South Africa here.

The incident occurred during the fifth over when India were batting, with Kohli making shoulder contact with South Africa pacer Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

Kohli was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the Article 2.12 of the ICC code of conduct - “Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.” Kohli now has three demerit points since the introduction of the revised code of conduct in September 2016, having received one during the Test series against South Africa in January last year followed by one against Afghanistan in the World Cup match in June. If Kohli’s tally of demerit points reaches four or more within a 24-month period, they will be converted to suspension points that will result in the player being banned. Four demerit points equate to two suspension points, resulting in a player being banned for one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first.