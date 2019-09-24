close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Agri dept fails to get desired result of pesticide spray on cotton crop

Peshawar

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department has failed in getting desired results of pesticide applications on cotton crop.

In this connection, the department had sought a comprehensive report to establish causes behind the failure of pesticides in killing pests, said Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed while chairing a meeting held to review quality of agriculture pesticides here on Monday. The Punjab secretary said that a comprehensive report would analyse the chemistry of pesticides circulating in the market and their failures to combat pest attack.

He said that the department had assigned a task to the Punjab Agriculture Task Force to control adulteration.

The welfare and rehabilitation of growers was the top most priority of the government, he added.

He told that pesticide applications used against whitefly and other pests could not bring desired results.

He directed the agriculture officials to monitor pesticides and they must ensure availability of adulteration-free pesticides at fixed prices.

