‘Education a subject beyond politics’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood presided over the National Curriculum Council's first session, which was attended by educational experts from public and private sectors and religious backgrounds from all provinces and federating units as well as the Higher Education Commission.

The National Curriculum Council has constituted a sub-committee for the subject of Islamic Studies which also includes the representation of 'Ittehad-i-Tanzeem-i-Madaris' in which class Islamic Study should be introduced in, what will be the contents and what will be the alternative subject for the minorities, are the tasks given to the sub-committee.

The committee will submit its report after exhaustive consultation with all stakeholders to the Council.

It also agreed in the session that from grade1 to grade 5, the medium of instruction will be national language instead of mother tongue while Mathematics and English will be taught in the English medium.

The minister underscored the Unified Certification system which is also necessary for the full success of the Unified Education System.

He observed that this task may take a couple of years to be accomplished. Federal Minister will consult all the stakeholders in this regard.

Shafqat Mahmood has suggested that the provinces and federating units will be given leverage to adapt their regional dialects in the optional subjects.

All the provinces and federating parts unanimously appreciated the effort of the minister for a single education system to end the existing apartheid of education and rendered it indispensable for the country to rise as one nation.

The minister said education was a subject beyond politics and we have given an equal contribution in the process of consultation to the Sindh and we will always call them for consultation.