close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Naveed, Israr crash out of QSF Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman and Israr Khan crashed out of $6000 QSF No3 Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. In the first round, seventh seed Omar Elkattan of Egypt thrashed Naveed 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in 20 minutes. Unseeded Abdullah Al Muzayen from Kuwait smashed fifth seed Israr 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in 23 minutes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports