Naveed, Israr crash out of QSF Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman and Israr Khan crashed out of $6000 QSF No3 Squash Open in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. In the first round, seventh seed Omar Elkattan of Egypt thrashed Naveed 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in 20 minutes. Unseeded Abdullah Al Muzayen from Kuwait smashed fifth seed Israr 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 in 23 minutes.
