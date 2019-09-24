Bancroft to return to Durham for 2020 season

LONDON: Australia opener Cameron Bancroft is to return to Durham for the 2020 season after impressing during his first spell with the English county side.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played in the first two Ashes Tests in August, captained the county in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before being called up by Australia.

Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North said: “We are delighted to welcome Cameron back to Emirates Riverside for our 2020 season. “He has had a huge impact on the field with his leadership and undoubted quality through his performances.

“Cameron has also had an impact off the field as an ambassador for the club with a number of community projects.” Durham recruited Bancroft, 26, after he had served a nine-month ban imposed for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.