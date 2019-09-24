Need to promote harmony among students stressed

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said ‘our youth is the future of Pakistan and there is a need to promote harmony among them.’

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of five-day third All Pakistan Co-curricular Competitions at Punjab University (PU) here on Monday, the minister said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, several initiatives had been taken to encourage and support youth of the country.

Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director NAB Syed Muhammad Hasnain, Director PU Institute of Education & Research (IER) Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, In-charge Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) Dr Noshina Salim, analyst Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, other faculty members and a large number of students from schools, colleges and universities from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab were present.

The national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played on the occasion to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said it was a good omen that students from all parts of country were taking part in the competitions. He announced hosting a prize distribution ceremony in honour of winners at Governor House.

Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan said it was a good initiative to promote brotherhood among the students of all provinces through such healthy co-curricular competitions. He said Pakistan was the best tourist destination of the world as it had world’s most popular and beautiful places.

Syed Muhammad Hasnain said such activities would create confidence among the students. He urged the students to play their role in establishing a good society free of corruption and hate. Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar said the children of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the children of occupied Kashmir who could not go to their schools since 50 days due to curfew.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said PU was playing its national role by providing platform to organise such national level co-curricular competitions. In the five-day event, the competitions of Qiraat, Naat, Urdu/English/Punjabi debates, photography, essay writing, poetry, painting, national songs and drama would be organised.