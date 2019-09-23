Pervez Khattak says economic crisis will be over soon

NOWSEHRA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak hoped on Sunday the economic crisis would be over soon as the present government had put the country on the right track.

“We know countries are not run on loans. I request the people and the expatriate Pakistanis to help the government to improve the situation,” he added. The defence minister was speaking at a reception hosted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nowshera City chapter president Anwar Haqqani at the Nowshera Kalan and another function at Rizwanikhel.

Sons of a late social figure, Mian Ghulam Abbas, including Taj Wali Khan Paracha, Raj Wali Khan Paracha, Hamza Rehman, along with other family members and friends quit the Awami National Party and joined the PTI.

KP Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khan Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the rulers in the past broke all the records of corruption. “How can they criticize the PTI government as the tough situation the countrymen are facing at present is because of their misdeeds,” he went on to add.

He came down hard on those politicians who were alleging political victimisation. “They resorted to corruption when they were in power. They are unnerved now when they are being made accountable for what they had done in the past,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for improving the lot of the poor. “This is why increasing number of people are joining the PTI,” he argued. Recalling the steps taken by the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said we reformed various institutions and departments, including police, health and education and introduced merit.

He believed the PTI had become the biggest political power of the country. “All other parties are facing internal bickering. Their workers are joining the PTI,” he said while stressing his point. Talking of the Indian oppression in the Occupied Kashmir, he said, “We stand by the hapless people of the held valley and will continue to extend them the moral support in their just struggle till the time they get the legitimate rights.”

Pervez Khattak said the repression India had started in occupied Kashmir would become a challenge which it would find difficult to overcome. The defence minister said the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir had been exposed to the world. “India will have to give rights to the people of Kashmir,” he added.