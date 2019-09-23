close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 23, 2019

Justice for Nimrita

Newspost

 
September 23, 2019

Nimrita, a final-year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, was found dead in her hostel room. The college administration is reported to have said that she took her own life. On the other hand, Nimrita’s brother has ruled out such possibility and said that his sister has been murdered. Although a judicial committee has been formed on the request of the Sindh government to probe this tragic incident, no findings have come out as yet. Many demonstrations and peaceful protests have been staged to show solidarity with the Hindu community at this time. Already tightly in the grip of fear due to the Mirpurkhas incident and Ghotki violence, the Hindu community is now in a state of utter despondency after Nimrita’s mysterious murder. We earnestly request the Sindh government to expedite the process of investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost