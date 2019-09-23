Justice for Nimrita

Nimrita, a final-year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, was found dead in her hostel room. The college administration is reported to have said that she took her own life. On the other hand, Nimrita’s brother has ruled out such possibility and said that his sister has been murdered. Although a judicial committee has been formed on the request of the Sindh government to probe this tragic incident, no findings have come out as yet. Many demonstrations and peaceful protests have been staged to show solidarity with the Hindu community at this time. Already tightly in the grip of fear due to the Mirpurkhas incident and Ghotki violence, the Hindu community is now in a state of utter despondency after Nimrita’s mysterious murder. We earnestly request the Sindh government to expedite the process of investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur