JKCHR urges AJK govt to support KKRF

Islamabad :Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Saturday asked Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government, Kashmiri diaspora to join hands for full financial support to Kashmir Khalistan Referendum (KKRF) in case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi two others, says a press release.

President London based Jammu Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has called upon the Azad Kashmir government, Kashmiri diaspora, various political and Civil society groups to join hands with KKRF in offering full financial support in the Case against Indian premier Modi and two others filed in District Court of Texas Houston USA.

Dr. Nazir Gilani while giving his remarks over the case filed against Narendra Modi and two others by Kashmir Khalistan Referendum ‘KKRF’, a non-profit organisation underscored the need that “the support in this regard should not be individual or self-serving. It should be well considered and collective, saying optics and stunts are unhelpful.

It is worth mentioning here that Kashmir Khalistan Referendum “KKRF” has filed a case on September 19 against Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of India and Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Lt. General of Indian Army, Commander of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir stating that these people have acted together by unilaterally and in violation of international law annexed the region of Jammu and Kashmir which has been under the occupation of India since 1947.

The petition pointed out that they have enforced a complete and violent clamp down which includes, curfew, complete communication lock down, depravity of basic necessities to the inhabitants, illegal detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and extra judicial killings.