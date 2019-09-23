Paramedics meet ministers

Islamabad: A delegation of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation met the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan separately.

The delegation comprises central office bearers of the Federation thanked the Government particularly the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Minister for Health and Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affaire for getting draft bill for establishment of the Para Medical Council passed by the Federal Cabinet.

The delegation observed that it would be for the first time in history of Pakistan that all categories of paramedics would have their council. The council at the national level will improve working environment of paramedics, provide them opportunities of higher education for better jobs inside and outside the country. The delegation comprised of Federation president Sharafatullah Yousafzai, general secretary Arshad Khan, chief patron Agha Sirajuddin, chief organizer Malik Munir, Malik Zeeshan, Mumtaz Jatoi, Pervaiz Khan and others.