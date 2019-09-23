close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Paramedics meet ministers

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Islamabad: A delegation of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation met the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan separately.

The delegation comprises central office bearers of the Federation thanked the Government particularly the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Minister for Health and Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affaire for getting draft bill for establishment of the Para Medical Council passed by the Federal Cabinet.

The delegation observed that it would be for the first time in history of Pakistan that all categories of paramedics would have their council. The council at the national level will improve working environment of paramedics, provide them opportunities of higher education for better jobs inside and outside the country. The delegation comprised of Federation president Sharafatullah Yousafzai, general secretary Arshad Khan, chief patron Agha Sirajuddin, chief organizer Malik Munir, Malik Zeeshan, Mumtaz Jatoi, Pervaiz Khan and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad